Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.45.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

