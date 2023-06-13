Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $396.19 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paramount Resources

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.