Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 1-Year High at $365.55

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $365.55 and last traded at $364.86, with a volume of 62950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.