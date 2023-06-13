Paul L. Alpern Sells 42,051 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 42,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $308,233.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,902 shares in the company, valued at $343,791.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arteris Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
