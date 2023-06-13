Paul L. Alpern Sells 42,051 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 42,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $308,233.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,902 shares in the company, valued at $343,791.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arteris by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

