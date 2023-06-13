Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 141,508 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 141,508 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 6.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.92% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $74,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 640,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $30.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

