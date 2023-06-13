Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $12.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007132 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

