Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $11.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

