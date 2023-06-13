Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $13.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.