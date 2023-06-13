PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.27.

PayPal stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

