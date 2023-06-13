PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Acquires $46,880.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 457,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,389. The firm has a market cap of $390.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 101.55%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNNT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

