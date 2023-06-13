Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.41

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.41 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 83634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

