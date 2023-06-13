Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 2.1 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 3,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,808 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at $404,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEBK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.