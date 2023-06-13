Pepe Trading Down 15.1% This Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Pepe has a market capitalization of $388.52 million and approximately $133.59 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000092 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $103,171,665.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

