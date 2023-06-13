PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.16. 363,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $249.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

