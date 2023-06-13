Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 31,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,355. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
