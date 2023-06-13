Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAHC opened at $13.73 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $556.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

About Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

