Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PAHC opened at $13.73 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $556.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.
Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 67.61%.
Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
