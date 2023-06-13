Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $140,691.10 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

