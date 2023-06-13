Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Cut by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550,412 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.26% of Phillips 66 worth $621,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 692,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,603. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

