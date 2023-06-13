Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,553,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $887,940,000 after buying an additional 634,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after buying an additional 468,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $6.09 on Monday, hitting $375.31. 2,406,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

