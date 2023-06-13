Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.43. 41,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$503.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.78. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$2.01.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 103.85% and a net margin of 37.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0098639 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

