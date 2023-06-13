Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,837 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $109,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,082,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLXS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,225. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

