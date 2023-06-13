Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Shares of Pola Orbis stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

