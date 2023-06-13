Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.50

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.50 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 2102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.97. The company has a market cap of C$716.07 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.33 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.9316483 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

