Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

