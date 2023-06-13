Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.5 %

HGKGY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

