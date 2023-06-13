PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $141.28. 2,216,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,012. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

