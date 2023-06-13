PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $915.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.17. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

