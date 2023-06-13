Prasad Gundumogula Sells 1,659,404 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mondee Trading Down 2.8 %
MOND traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 528,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The stock has a market cap of $724.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $16.98.
Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
