Prasad Gundumogula Sells 1,659,404 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mondee Trading Down 2.8 %

MOND traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 528,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The stock has a market cap of $724.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth $17,512,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondee by 6.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at $696,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.