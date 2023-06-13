Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,779,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,336,359 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.89% of Alphabet worth $10,038,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,420,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486,703. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

