Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.63

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 1054521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $503,973.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $503,973.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,879 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,970,000 after acquiring an additional 83,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.