Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.78 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00014589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $68.78 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,846.56 or 1.00056751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.76275951 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,243,142.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.