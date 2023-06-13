ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 82,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,432,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ProPetro by 42.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

