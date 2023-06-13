ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. ProShares Online Retail ETF comprises about 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 2.89% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 1,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,888. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

