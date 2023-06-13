ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $20.69

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 26,638,690 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

