ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $20.69

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 26,638,690 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
