ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ProVen VCT Price Performance
Shares of ProVen VCT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.78). 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The company has a market capitalization of £155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,066.67 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.64. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.91).
About ProVen VCT
Read More
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.