Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Down 24.8 %
CEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,238. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About Psykey
