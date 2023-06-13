Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Trading Down 24.8 %

CEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,238. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Psykey

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

