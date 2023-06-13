PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBCRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

