Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.57

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 197228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
