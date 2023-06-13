Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.57

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 197228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock worth $1,576,954. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.