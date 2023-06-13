Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 159,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.74. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

