QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 719,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QCOM stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,176. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

