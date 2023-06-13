QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 8.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,244,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,599,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 5.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 782,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

