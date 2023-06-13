RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in RADCOM by 30.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

