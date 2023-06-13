RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.90.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
