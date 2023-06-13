Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.67 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00006463 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $83.14 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
