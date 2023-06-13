Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METCL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

