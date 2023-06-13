Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RWOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 304,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

