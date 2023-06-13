Reign Resources (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Shares Up 18.4%

Reign Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:RGNP – Get Rating) shares were up 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Reign Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80.
Reign Resources Company Profile
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operate as development-stage therapeutic technology company. It focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
