Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of RPTX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $502.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 533.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

