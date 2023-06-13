Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RPTX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $502.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.06.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
