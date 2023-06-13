ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Trimmed by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 4.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of ResMed worth $108,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.50. 70,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

