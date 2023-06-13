Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.12 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 45,033 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

