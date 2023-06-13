Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.12 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
