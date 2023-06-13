Reviewing WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) & Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) and WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and WSP Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.45 1.56 WSP Global N/A N/A N/A $1.48 86.58

Skanska AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSP Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Skanska AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.3%. WSP Global pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Skanska AB (publ) pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSP Global pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Skanska AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Skanska AB (publ) and WSP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A WSP Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Skanska AB (publ) and WSP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skanska AB (publ) 1 1 0 0 1.50 WSP Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

WSP Global has a consensus price target of $192.63, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given WSP Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSP Global is more favorable than Skanska AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of WSP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WSP Global beats Skanska AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and diverts commercial property projects. The company was founded by Rudolf Fredrik Berg in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners. The company also provides engineering and consultancy services, such as decarbonisation strategies, digital building design, structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services; and long-term operational management support services, including first feasibility studies; and advisory services, such as technical, financial, and environmental issues, as well as engineering design and energy simulations. In addition, it works with and advises businesses and governments in various areas of environmental consultancy, including environmental, social, and governance matters. Further, the company provides engineering and environmental services to companies operating in upstream exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution; and a range of consulting and engineering services, such as strategic studies, concept design, and productivity analysis to the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, automotive, and chemicals industries. Additionally, it offers strategic advisory services comprising planning and advisory, management, and technology and sustainability services. The company was formerly known as GENIVAR Inc. and changed its name to WSP Global Inc. in January 2014. WSP Global Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

